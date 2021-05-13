President Akufo-Addo is not a democratic leader – Nyaho -Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Capt. (Dr.) Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe seems not pleased with the Nana Addo-led government and its style of governance.



According to him, there has been series of worrying incidents that had happened under President Akufo-Addo and a man he once believed to be democratic has done nothing about it.



He also mentioned that some leaders have paraded themselves as democrats but preach otherwise.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet show, the suspended NPP member said “Democracy is good for Ghana but it must be practiced by somebody who believes in it.



It’s not just about talking. We have democrats who talk democracy but they don’t preach democracy. I have worked with President Kuffour and he is a listening president. I will not say the same about President Nana Addo.



If he were a listening President, some of these things happening now will not happen. I saw a video and I was disturbed. Two Chinese nationals were attacking a Ghanaian Minister; they claim they gave the minister a bribe for what I don’t know and he has not fulfilled his promise.



There has been a series of infractions during the time of my good old friend President Nana Addo what has he done about it; a man I believe he was a democrat, a man I supported from the button of my heart but I don’t see him as a democrat. It’s either you are a democrat or a non-democrat,” he added.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe also asserted that all other leaders after Kwame Nkrumah have failed to live up to the standards the first President set.



The founding member of the NPP asserted that Kwame Nkrumah was the only visionary leader that the country has had.