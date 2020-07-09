President Akufo-Addo is hale and hearty - Oppong Nkrumah

General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is hale and hearty and continuing his self-isolation precautionary measure against COVID-19; as he works from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House.



Addressing the media, in Accra, on Thursday, as part of the bi-weekly briefing of the Ministry, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the President was doing well and even gave instructions over safety in schools, following the recent happenings in some Senior High Schools during a meeting with members of the COVID-19 Response Team, on Wednesday, July 5.



Last Tuesday, July 7, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, giving an update on the President’s wellbeing, said he was conducting state business through telephone and other technologies from the Jubilee House.



"The President is following up on COVID-19 response plan and other broader 2020 workplan of his administration," the Minister added.



President Akufo-Addo has, since Saturday, July 4, been in self-isolation after coming into contact with a close associate who tested positive for COVID-19.



Asked whether Government is overwhelmed by the increasing COVID-19 infections or not, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said though it was not overwhelmed, it was concerned about the number of Ghanaians who were not adhering to the preventive protocols.



He, therefore, urged every individual to take personal responsibility of protecting himself/herself against the disease as the Government implemented various interventions to contain the spread of the contagion.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the security agencies would continue to enforce the anti-COVID-19 protocols and those found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.



Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 641 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 23,463, as at July 6, 2020.



There are 18,622 clinical recoveries and 4,717 active cases while the death toll remains at 129.



There are, however, 26 severe cases, eight patients in critical condition and six on ventilators.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.