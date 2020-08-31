Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

President Akufo-Addo is a good leader; remember him in prayers - Nana B to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo

Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, has called on Ghanaians to remember President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in their prayers.



According to him, the President has proven to be a good leader and therefore needs every support he can get from the nation.



Henry Nana Boakye, affectionately called Nana B, made this comment while discussing some major social interventions by the President since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



He alluded to the free six months water and subsidized electricity supplies to Ghanaians as part of measures to ease their hardships and the President's commitment to ensuring the disease is defeated in the country.



Nana B commended the President for his hard work and efforts to safeguard the citizenry and urged Ghanaians to give him a second term in office.



''Let's continue to pray for him. Let's continue to support him, for in times like this that the nation needs quality leadership'', he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.