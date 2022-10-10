President Akufo Addo is a coward - Fiifi Kwetey

Politics of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ex-Deputy Minister of Finance, Fiifi Kwetey, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a coward.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo throughout his presidency has been engaging in rhetoric and has showed that he lacks the courage to take the decision needed to get the country out of the challenges confronting it, including illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



Fiifi Kwetey, who is also a former propaganda secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), added that the president and his appointees are even stealing the country’s gold and other mineral resources more than illegal miners.



“The real problem is not even the knowledge on how to handle an economy. It is about the character to be disciplined; the character to tell the truth; the character to take responsibility; the character to look your children in the face and not lie to them and tell them that this is our situation let us live according to this.



“What has Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo done in any one of these issues (the challenges) in the country? He has showed to be a coward. He a showed to be lacking courage. So, for example, in this galamsey fight, he made all kinds of noise, I’m ready to put my presidency on the line, as soon as he met the first hurdle, he went on his knee.



“And now this government has become much more of a galamsey government than even the galamseyers themselves. It tells us that is a leader that has now character and character is always the number one thing,” he said.



Also. Fiifi Kwetey, who has expressed interest in running for the General Secretary position of the NDC, said that the failure of Akufo-Addo should tell Ghanaians that character is very important in choosing leaders.



He, therefore, urged members of the NDC to make sure they choose leaders who are more concerned about the party than their well-being.



Watch Fiifi Kwetey’s remarks below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/DO