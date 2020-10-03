General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Akufo-Addo inspects construction work on new Abomoso Model SHS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Education Minister, during the inspection

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, that the Abomoso Model Senior High School, which is one of the nine new model schools being constructed by Government, will be completed by the end of the year.



According to Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the establishment of these new senior high schools comprises the construction of seven (7) new Senior High Schools and the upgrading of two (2) existing schools into model schools, making a total of nine (9) schools.



The Education Minister made this known on Thursday, 1st October 2020, when President Akufo-Addo visited the site of the construction of the Abomoso Model Senior High School located in the Atiwa West constituency of the Eastern Region.



The seven new schools are located at Kwadaso, Dabaa, Awaso, Abomosu, Akrodie, Weija and Kpasenkpe. Seven (7) out of the nine (9) schools are proposed science focused schools, with the other two being the first ever Creative Arts School, Kwadaso, in Kumasi, and a Senior High Technical School at Dabaa, named after former President J. A. Kufour.



It will be recalled that contracts for the construction of these schools were awarded in October 2019, and the sites were handed over to the contractors by the consultants a month later.



The Abomoso Model Senior High School is fitted with the full complement of amenities such as playing fields, administrative buildings, libraries, and dormitories.



Additionally, the V-Block in the school has a total of 24 classrooms, as opposed to 12 classrooms in the E-Blocks constructed by the former administration.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh told the President that plans are in the pipeline for the construction of thirty-five (35) more of such model schools around the country.



Creative Arts School



The first ever Creative Arts School in Ghana, located at Kwadaso, shall equip students for the Arts, through powerful learning experiences, embrace and excel in the arts and academics, whilst working towards their visions of the future.



The Project has been designed to include the following 2-storey administration block; library block; auditorium / theatre (1,300 designed capacity); 4-storey 16-unit creative arts block with ancillary facilities; 4-storey 20-unit classroom block with 4 dedicated laboratory rooms; 3-storey dormitory block; 2-storey dormitory block; dining hall with kitchen; principal’s residence; 2 vice principals’ residence, 2 no. staff flats; sports area; maintenance shed; waste treatment/holding bay; access roads and paved walkways; and gate house.



Senior High & Technical School



This School, in honour of the former president of Ghana, J. A. Kufour, shall equip students for the Arts, Science and Technical disciplines through interactive experiences using state of the art methods.



The School shall strive to educate students through theoretical and practical training in technical disciplines, creative production and processes for technical education, and to provide a backbone for the industry under the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme.



To create an environment that supports the implementation of a rich, rigorous technical curriculum and encourage a culture of technical and entrepreneurial thinking, learning, creative production and achievement of excellence.

