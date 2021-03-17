General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

President Akufo-Addo has good intentions for Agyapa deal - Razak Kojo Opoku

Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement

Razak Kojo Opoku, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has opined that President Akufo-Addo's determination to see through the Agyapa deal is borne out of his conviction that the deal will inure to the long-term benefit of the country.



In a post on his Facebook page, Razak observed that the Agyapa deal is has the potential to help solve the infrastructure challenges in the country.



Razak also offered some education on the deal and urged Ghanaians to trust the President and the government on the issue of Agyapa.



Below is the post



President Akufo-Addo Has Genuine and Good Intentions for the Agyapa Deal- Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



The Agyapa Royalties deal is one of the excellent deals with the greatest potential for advancing the country's socio-economic and infrastructural development needs.



The Agyapa Royalties deal has been created by Akufo-Addo's government with good and genuine intentions to leverage the minerals royalties for the overall benefit of the country.



The decision of the government to list the Agyapa Royalties on the stock market was aimed at raising revenue for national development and it was never for the personal benefit of family members of Akufo-Addo as diabolically and mischievously alleged by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).



Some issues were raised by the Minority in Parliament and Civil Society Organizations against the Agyapa Royalties deal. The government therefore through the Ministry of Finance engaged the CSOs to listen to their views in order to better sharpen the Agyapa Royalties Deal.



Also, in accordance with the advice of the then Special Prosecutor, the government referred the Agyapa Royalties deal to Parliament for proper scrutiny, value for money audit, transparency and accountability. Unfortunately, the 7th Parliament could not deal with the Agyapa issues before the dissolution on the 6th January 2021.

Therefore, it is imperative that government resubmit the Agyapa Royalties deal to the 8th Parliament for deliberations, public scrutiny and considerations. Quite frankly, it is very appropriate and in order for the re-submission of the Agyapa Royalties deal to the new Parliament.



It is also very important to state that Databank has withdrawn from their services as a partner and transaction advisor in the Agyapa Royalties deal largely due to the several unjustifiable attacks on Databank, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta and family members of President Akufo-Addo by members of NDC and pro-NDC CSOs.



The decision of President Akufo-Addo of sending the Agyapa Royalties back to Parliament considering the hung Parliament (137 NPP: 137 NDC: 1 Independent) clearly demonstrates that the NPP government wants the best ever deal for the Agyapa Royalties and we need to commend President Akufo-Addo for such a laudable bold decision.



Taking Agyapa Royalties deal back to Parliament would help the country to achieve the following benefits:

1. National consensus building for the deal.



2. Clear all doubts, and achieve maximum transparency satisfactory to all Ghanaians.



3. Cure the propaganda spearheaded by members of NDC and pro-NDC CSOs against the deal.



4. Secure a better deal for the collective benefits of all Ghanaians.



5. Build public confidence in the deal.



6. Ensure further scrutiny and probity of the deal.



7. Enact proper nationalistic laws to regulate the deal.



Agyapa Royalties deal is an excellent deal with the greatest potential of changing the fortunes of the socio-economic architecture of the country, and it is very essential that all of us support the Agyapa deal.