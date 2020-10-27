Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: GNA

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Ashaiman-Akosombo road

President Akufo-Addo cutting the sod for construction to begin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday cut the sod for the commencement of work on the 64-kilometre Ashaiman to Akosombo road dualization Project.



The road project, which will cost some €256 million, is expected to be completed in 30 months. INZAG Gmbh of Germany would undertake the construction of the road.



The project involves the construction of a two-lane dual carriageway and two-lane services roads from Ashaiman to Sebrepor. Additionally, there will be a two-lane dual carriageway from Sebrepor to Afienya, a two-lane dual carriageway from Afienya to Kpong, and a two-lane single carriageway from Kpong to Atimpoku.



The President who made a brief stop, as part of his four-day working tour of the Greater Accra Region, to do the ceremony was told by the contractor that there would be three bridges, a flyover at Ashaiman, an interchange at Asutuare, and the construction of eleven footbridges at various locations along the stretch.



The President later inspected work on the Accra-Tema 26.6 km road project that is expected to be completed in 24 months.



The US$100 million project is being undertaken by Messrs Gansu International Corporation and Messrs China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited.



The first lot of 16 kilometres begins from the Independence Arch to Nungua, while the second lot of 10.6 kilometres continues from Nungua, and terminates at Tema Community 3.



There would also be a three-tier interchange at the Nungua barrier to address congestion problems road users are experiencing.



Once completed, this road will serve as the primary link that gives access to communities such as Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Sakumono, and the Tema Harbour.

