President Akufo-Addo commissions Krachi-Banda road

President Akufo-Addo said the roads would enhance economic activities in the communities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Krachi-Banda and Nandi Junction-Dodiokope roads at Borae Junction in the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency of the Oti region.



The roads would enhance economic activities in the communities along the corridor in the two districts.



It will also serve as a major route for transportation of yams from Oti and the Northern Regions of the country to the south.



President Akufo-Addo during the commissioning said, “I am happy to be standing at Borae Junction, crossroad of three important roads, of which I am about to commission two and inspect work on the third.”



He said the project was undertaken in three separate phases by Messrs First Sky Limited at a total cost of GHC 156 million. It was funded by Cocobod and implemented and supervised by the Ghana Highway Authority.



President Akufo-Addo said the project was originally programmed for completion in 24 months at a combined contract sum of GHC 176.5 million cedis.



“To ensure value for money the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, re-engineered the project, the result is the quality roads that we are witnessing here today and the over GHC20 million savings made on this contract,” the President added.



He said the Kete Krachi-Dodiokope Road traversed Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts in Oti Region and served communities like Kwaaku, Ntewusu Bomoden, Duakese, Gyato Chayo, Motoka 1 and 2, among others.



The President, who touched on other ongoing and planned road projects within the two districts and their surrounding areas, said the 37-kilometre Borae Junction-Kpandai-Nakpanyilli road being done by the same contractor at the cost of GHC 166 million was near completion.



“The contractor has primed and sealed the entire 37 kilometres to Buya, the boundary of Oti and Savannah regions. lt remains the final seal, road line markings and signs to complete the project. Progress of work so far is about 92 per cent.”



Daasebre Atamafowiesi Bonja II, Chief of the Chonke Traditional Area, entreated the President not to be discouraged by naysayers but to remain focused.

“Together with the support of the people, we shall together deliver victory for you," he said.



He said the implementation of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) history-making free education had improved the lives of citizens, adding that "Ghanaians deserve better and we are indeed getting better."



The traditional leader appealed for the establishment of a Senior High School in Borae No.2, and the rehabilitation of the road linking Chinderi to Zongo-Macheri through Banda.

