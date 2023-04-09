President Akufo-Addo commissions Abetifi Stone Age Park

Regional News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on relevant stakeholders to contribute towards the promotion of eco-tourism in the country.



This, according to him, will help generate the needed revenue for the country as well as create employment for the teeming unemployed youth. Thus, he commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Park, Mr. Benjamin Addo, for the initiative and pledged the government’s support to expand the project.



Commissioning the Centre, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the economic impact of eco-tourism cannot be overemphasized.



The park, which is sitting on 52 acres of land, has an artificial waterfall, a cave where stone-age people lived for years, and other recreational facilities.



He urged Ghanaians to protect the environment to help deal with illegal dumping of refuse.



The Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, said since the inception of the Year of Return initiative in 2019, Ghana has witnessed a significant increase in tourists of over one point five million, which has injected more than three billion US dollars into the economy.



That aside, he said it has created job opportunities for the youth, which has reduced the unemployment rate in the country.



Watch video below



