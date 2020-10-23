General News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo commissions 64km Kete Krachi-Dodiokope road

President Akufo-Addo at the event

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 22nd October 2020, commissioned the sixty-four-kilometre (64km) Kete Krachi – Dodiokope Road Project, in the newly created Oti Region.



This project was undertaken in three (3) phases by Messrs First Sky Limited, at a total cost of GH¢156 million, and was funded by COCOBOD, with the Ghana Highway Authority serving as the implementing agency and supervising consultant.



The project was originally programmed for completion in twenty-four (24) calendar months at a combined contract sum of GH¢176.5 million. However, to ensure value for money, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, reengineered the project, and resulted in a savings to the nation of some GH¢20 million.



The Kete Krachi-Dodiokope Road traverses the Krachi West and Krachi Nchumuru Districts in Oti Region, and serve communities like Kwaaku, Ntewusu Bomoden, Duakese, Gyato Chayo, Motoka 1 and 2, amongst others.



The completed road project is expected to enhance the production of staples, fishing, trading and the other economic activities in the 3 districts of Nchumuru, Krachi East and West, and will also serve as a major route for the transportation of yams from Oti and northern regions of the country to the south.



Additionally, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Roads and Highways are almost through with negotiations with Messrs FDN/ INTORL, a Dutch company, for the design, finance and construction of a 1.6km prestressed bridge over the Oti river at Dambai/Dodiokope.



Feasibility studies have been completed for works to commence upon receipt of the requisite approvals from Cabinet and Parliament, and, once completed, it will bring relief to residents who live along the catchment area and for traders who ferry goods and services across the Oti river.



Together with the Eastern Corridor and other completed, ongoing and planned road projects within Oti region, the bridge will enhance agricultural production and other economic activities in Oti region; especially Nchumuru, Nkwanta North and South, Krachi East and West Districts.



Kete Krachi Town Roads



Prior to the commissioning ceremony, the President inspected ongoing work on the construction of town roads in Kete Krachi and Chinderi, the capitals of Krachi West and Nchumuru Districts respectively.



The construction of these roads, according to the project co-ordinator, Messrs First Sky Ltd. is to give Kete Krachi and Chinderi a complete facelift to befit their status as district capitals, with both roads receiving 10 kilometres of asphaltic concrete overlay on their arterial and collector roads. The remaining roads will be upgraded to bituminous surface dressing finish.



The project, which commenced on 2nd October 2020, is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, at an estimated cost of GH¢58,989,255.95, with funding from Consolidated Fund.



Roads under the contract include the following: Krachi Town Main Road – Village of Life Academy to Lakeside (Asphalt Concrete) (5.0km); Residency Road (1.30km); King Adom Kwafo Crescent (2.1km); Krachi SHS Road (1.5km); Bank Road (0.5km); Royal Lakeview Hotel and J.H. Kholi (1.5km); Apostle Ntumy Road (0.50km); Dentewiae Drive (1.0km); Asetena Link (0.1km); Shehu Ummar Street (0.65km); and Soldier Camp Road (0.8km).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.