President Akufo-Addo commended for promoting electoral peace

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: GNA

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been commended by a section of the Ghanaian public for openly speaking against electoral violence and holding steadfastly to the democratic gains of the country.



In the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the president said Ghana’s democracy had come far and needed to be jealously guarded.



He said democracies were founded on elections, and a lot of responsibility lay on the political parties as well. He, therefore, urged the parties to demonstrate that competitive elections were honourable.



President Akufo-Addo said: “The loser congratulates the winner, and the world does not come to an end because an election has been lost.”



The president also charged the Electoral Commission to work with the political parties to iron out whatever problems, adding, “It should not be beyond the country to resolve the problems that come up and concentrate on working to build the happy and prosperous country we want.”



These remarks from Nana Akufo-Addo won him many thumbs up when the Ghana News Agency interacted with some residents in Sekondi-Takoradi after the SONA.



Reverend Samuel Abraham, founder of the Fire Glory Chapel, said elections must not be a conduit to disrupt the gains made in the 30 years of constitutional and democratic governance but a means for the public to choose at any point in time who should govern them under a peaceful process.



He said the endorsement by the president for constitutional governance was a big plus and something African leaders must learn from and promote healthy electoral processes to avoid political instability across the continent.



Reverend Abraham said Africa must arise from the many political tensions and focus on the socio-economic empowerment of its people, which could only be achieved through a congenial political atmosphere.



He encouraged everyone to take a huge cue from the president’s statement on electoral peace, stability, and security of the nation and strive to work to achieve a prosperous continent.