President Akufo-Addo begins 4-day tour of Ashanti region

16 October 2022

Source: presidency.gov.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will commence a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region from Sunday 16th October, 2022 to Wednesday, 19th October, 2022, where he will commission projects and inspect ongoing ones and confer with traditional leaders of the area.



Beginning on Sunday, 16th October, President Akufo-Addo will worship at the St. Cyprian Anglican Church in the Subin Constituency. He will proceed to the Manhyia Palace to interact with the Asantehene and Asantehemaa.



He will also inspect the Boankra Inland Port Project and proceed to commission the Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency.



President Akufo-Addo will then inspect the Agenda 111 Hospital Project at Kokoben and commission the 30kv Kumasi-Bolgatanga Transmission line.



Day 2 of the tour will begin with a radio interview on Otec FM and the commissioning of a residential complex for Appeals Court Judges at Nhyiaeso.



He will depart to inspect Kejetia/Central Market Phase II Project, the Maternal and Children's Block Project at KATH and the commissioning of the ECG KATH 33/11kv Primary Sub-station all in the Subin constituency.



He will attend a durbar of Chiefs at Toase where he will join them to commission the Toase Magistrate Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency.



President Akufo-Addo will begin Day 3 of the tour with a meeting with REGSEC and Security Officers at the Headquarters of the Central Command (IDRIS Barracks), followed by a sod cutting for the commencement of work on the Suame Interchange.



He will proceed to the Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo constituency to commission a 1D1F Maize Processing Factory and inspect an Agenda 111 project at Nsuta. The President will later attend the Launch and Roll-Out of the New NPP Membership Cards at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.



The final day of the tour will begin with an inspection of the Santasi-Apire road, an Agenda 111 factory at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma constituency, the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi Road Project and the Trauma and Accident Hospital at Obuasi.



He will attend the final passage rites of Nana Nyarko Aboraa II, Manso Nkwantahemaa, to end the four-day tour of the region.