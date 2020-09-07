General News of Monday, 7 September 2020

President Akufo-Addo attends 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niger

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 7th September 2020, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Niamey, capital of the Republic of Niger.



The meeting of the Heads of State will discuss matters the COVID-19 situation in West Africa, the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, and the political impasse in Mali. Additionally, they will also consider reports form the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level, and the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, which preceded the Summit.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP; Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.



The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 7th September 2020, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

