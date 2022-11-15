President Akufo-Addo attends 175th anniversary of EPCG

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: ALEX BRYANT AMETEFE

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana held a grand durbar in Peki in the Volta region as part of their activities for the 175th Anniversary.



Present at the durbar was the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President lauded the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana(EPCG) for how they’ve been able to preserve discipline and honesty in the community and also acknowledged the contribution of the church in the field of Education, health care, and productivity over the decades.



The President said this when he graced the grand durbar of the 175th Anniversary of EPCG at Peki-Blengo in the Volta region.



The Anniversary was on the theme: 'A journey of 175 years in Ministry, Achievements, challenges and the way forward”.



The President charged the church to revisit the sacrifices of the Bremen missionaries and to re-inculcate the spirit of hard work, integrity, and discipline among young people in the community to contribute to national development.



The President further praised the church for its valiant role in preserving traditional music which he said helps promote talents and cultural values.

He added that; the EPCG since 1847 has brought light to where there is darkness and brought hope to the hopeless in society.



The President reaffirmed the government's stance to continue working with the EPCG to improve the quality of life in society.



The Paramount Chief of Peki, Deaiga Kwadwo-Dei XII, commended the government for exhibiting a commitment to ensure the completion of the only trunk road that ran through the entire Volta and Oti regions, "our infamous Eastern corridor road”; someone started it but it takes someone else to complete it.



Touching on the educational sector, Deiga Kwadwo-Dei said with the extensive educational program in Peki, only about a third of junior high school students in the Peki area benefited from the program due to the non-availability of space in the two senior high schools in the area.



“We will be grateful if you grant that one of the TVET institutions be built for us to cater for the large population of children who drop out each year and are loitering our streets and provide them with employable skills.”



The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, Rt.Rev.Dr.Lt.Col.B.D.K Agbeko(rtd) appealed to the government to convert the EPCG’s colleges of Education to universities of Education to promote higher standards.



He said the EPCG was still committed to promoting quality education, health services, and agriculture to astonishing heights in the country.



Rt.Rev.Dr.Lt.Col.Agbeko said the EPCG placed a high priority on agriculture and appealed to the government to support the church with tractors and other equipment to enable it to contribute immensely to the planting for food and Jobs initiative to produce more food for the population.



He made known to the government plans by the E.P University College, Ho to specialize as an Agricultural university and said any support from the government to realize that dream would benefit the entire country bountifully.







He further went on to call for the return of EPCG’s hospitals at Adidome and Worawora in the Volta and Oti regions respectively to the church, so that they could provide more specialized, quality, and accessible medical services for the people.



Politicians also present at the durbar, were Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, the MP for South Dayi, Hon.Nelson Dafeamekpor amd MP for Ho central Hon. Benjamin Kpodo.



The durbar saw highly profiled traditional leaders from the Anum and the Akwamu traditional areas, both in the Eastern region, and a delegation from the Sister church, Eglise Evangelique Presbyterienne du Togo, members of the church from all walks of life.