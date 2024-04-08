President Akufo-Addo assents to Wildlife Management Resources Bill, 2022

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a significant stride toward bolstering wildlife conservation efforts in Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially signed into law the Wildlife Resources Management Act, 2024 (Act 1115).



This landmark legislation, sponsored by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, aims to comprehensively revise and consolidate all existing laws pertaining to wildlife and protected areas within the country.



The bill, which had been in the pipeline for over fifteen years, underwent a rigorous legislative process before its passage by Parliament on July 28, 2023. Its journey to fruition saw it laid before the fifth, sixth, and seventh Parliaments before finally receiving approval from the Eighth Parliament.



Prior to the enactment of this new law, wildlife and protected areas in Ghana were governed by outdated regulations dating back over fifty years. These antiquated laws, including the Wild Animals Preservation Act, 1961 (Act 43), the Wildlife Conservation Regulations, 1971 (L.I. 685), and the Wildlife Reserves Regulations, 1971 (L.I. 710), were deemed insufficient in addressing contemporary challenges in wildlife management and protection.



The Wildlife Resources Management Act, 2024, represents a paradigm shift towards aligning Ghana's wildlife legislation with current international best practices. It provides a robust legal framework for the implementation of crucial policies such as the Forest and Wildlife Policy, 2012, and the Forestry Development Master Plan (2016-2036), as well as various national and international frameworks aimed at promoting sustainable resource management.



Central to the new law is the establishment of Community Resources Management Areas (CREMAs), which seek to actively involve local communities in wildlife management initiatives. Furthermore, the legislation introduces stringent penalties and sanctions for wildlife offenses, serving as a deterrent against illegal activities that threaten the nation's precious wildlife resources.



Moreover, the Wildlife Resources Management Act, 2024, ensures Ghana's compliance with key international wildlife conventions, including the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitats (RAMSAR), 1971, and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), 1973.



Speaking on the significance of this milestone, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, in a release dated April, 8, 2024, emphasized the government's commitment to the effective implementation of the new legislation.



He reiterated that the law reflects Ghana's dedication to transparent and responsible wildlife preservation, aimed at benefiting the Ghanaian people and future generations.



Read the minister's full release below:





8th April, 2024



PRESS RELEASE



President assents to Wildlife Management Resources Bill, 2022



The President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has signed into law an Act of Parliament which seeks to revise and consolidate all laws relating to wildlife and protected areas. The Wildlife Resources Management Act, 2024 (Act 1115), sponsored by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, was passed by Parliament on 28th July, 2023, and assented to by the President on 1st March, 2024.



The Wildlife Resources Management Bill, which had been pending for over fifteen (15) years, was previously laid before the fifth, sixth and seventh Parliaments, until it was eventually passed by the Eighth Parliament, on 28th July, 2023.



Wildlife and protected areas were previously regulated by the Wild Animals Preservation Act, 1961 (Act 43), the Wildlife Conservation Regulations, 1971 (L.I. 685) and the Wildlife Reserves Regulations, 1971 (L.I. 710).



These legislation, enacted over fifty (50) years ago, were not in tune with current international best practices for wildlife protection and management, and did not provide a proper legal framework for the implementation of the Forest and Wildlife Policy, 2012, the Forestry Development Master Plan (2016-2036) and other national and international frameworks that guide sustainable resource management, all of which were adopted years after these laws were passed. These previous legislation, also, did not clearly define the aims and objectives of wildlife management and the various categories of protected areas, and lacked deterrent sanctions for wildlife offences.



On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Cabinet, at its seventeenth (17th) meeting, gave approval for the new Wildlife Resources Management Bill, developed through a very extensive consultative process involving both state and non-state actors, to be laid in Parliament, leading to its passage and assent by the President.

Among others, the new law brings Ghana’s wildlife law in conformity with existing policies in the sector and provide for the implementation of international conventions on wildlife to which Ghana is a signatory.



It provides for a new management structure to give legal backing to the involvement of local communities in wildlife management through the creation of Community Resources Management Areas (CREMAs) and provide higher penalties and sanctions regime for wildlife offenses, deterrent enough to protect our wildlife resources.



The law also provides for the implementation of several international wildlife conventions to which Ghana is a signatory, such as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance Especially as Waterfowl Habitats (RAMSAR), 1971, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, (CITES), 1973, the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (BONN), 1979, as well as several indicators in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is committed to the effective implementation of this important piece of legislation for the efficient and progressive preservation and management of the wildlife resources of our country, in the spirit of transparency, anchored on integrity and utmost good faith, for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.



END

SIGNED

HON. SAMUEL A. JINAPOR, MP

MINISTER



GA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







