General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo appoints Council of State members

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed some individuals to the Council of State for his second term according to Article 89(2) of the 1992 Constitution.



According to the Constitution, the Council of State is to, among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.



It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.



A press statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, the Acting Director of Communication at the Office of the President, announced that the President has named 11 persons including Nana Otuo Siriboe, the immediate past Chairman of the Council, to form part of the composition of the Council of State.



The full list comprises:



1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene



2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Former Anglican Archbishop of the Province of West Africa



3. Mr Sam Okudzeto, a private legal practitioner



4. Mr Stanley Blankson, a former mayor of Accra



5. Prof. Ato Essuman



6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu



7. Dr Margaret Amoakohene, a former member of the Council



8. Mrs Georgina Kusi



9. Mrs Alberta Cudjoe



10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI



11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah



The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.



The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, will be an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).



The composition of the Council will be completed with the election due to be held on 12 February 2021, of regional representatives in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).



Per Article 91(1) of the Constitution, “The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council of State.”