Presidency orchestrated defeat of some MPs during NPP primaries – NDC MP

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Minority Whip Ahmed Ibrahim is alleging that the presidency orchestrated the defeat of some sitting MPs in the just-ended parliamentary primaries organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in constituencies with sitting MPs.



He claimed that the presidency supported some candidates to unseat some of the sitting MPs who lost their bid to represent the NPP as candidates.



He said the presidency orchestrated the removal of these NPP MPs due to their perceived lack of alignment with its agenda.



He further alleged that 30 MPs were targeted saying “The estimation was that 30 of them were going to lose their seats. That’s what the polls showed. It was orchestrated. No matter how hard you work, there are certain when they are following you, you will lose your seat.”



“Why couldn’t Dr Mark Assibey decide to run for the seat, he couldn’t stand. See the number of CEOs, and others who contested in their primaries. So clearly, it was orchestrated by the Presidency.”



A total of 28 MPs lost their bids to return to Parliament in the primaries organized by the NPP.



Among the MPs who lost are Collins Ntim of Offinso North, Sheila Bartels of Ablekuma North, and Adwoa Safo of Dome Kwabenya. Other prominent members are Tina Mensah from Weija-Gbawe and Gifty Twum Ampofo of Abuakwa North.



The rest are Okyere Agyekum from Fanteakwa South, Emmanuel Anhwere of Atwima Nwabiagya, and Emmanuel Gyamfi representing Odotobri, alongside Isaac Asiamah of Atwima Mponua and Elvis Donkoh from Asebu Abura Kwamankese.



The others who lost their bids include Bright Wereko Brobby of Hemang Lower Denkyira, Eugene Antwi from Subin, Ericsson Abeka of Shama, and Joseph Cudjoe representing Effia.



The Fanteakwa North seat held by Amankwah Asiamah, John Bennam’s Zabzugu constituency, and Nii Noi Nortey’s Tema Central also saw changes.