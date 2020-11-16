Politics of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Presidency no longer a place for mistakes – Awuku shades Mahama

National Organize for NPP, Sammi Awuku

National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, says Ghana’s Presidency will no longer be a place for mistakes as far as the current crop of leadership is concerned.



According to him, Ghana cannot bring back Mahama to continue from where he left off because he left the country in shambles which has been made better by the Akufo-Addo led administration.



To him, John Dramani Mahama has had his fair share of leadership in the country and since Ghana is not for only him, the people of Ghana should vote against him and allow Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue the good works he has started.



On the elections, Sammi Awuku indicated that vigilance will be key during the process and it’s imperative that all parties do the same because the NPP will not be intimidated from going to some places like it has happened in the past.



“We refuse to be intimidated in this election. So if someone thinks it’s still a world bank and has forgotten that it has been reduced to microfinance then the person has a problem. That is why the NDC is uncomfortable anytime we are making an entry into this region. The NDC is living in a very dangerous illusion,” he said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

