Presidency letter shows Akufo-Addo appointed Ofori-Atta as his senior advisor on February 15

Minutes after Ken Ofori-Atta was ousted as the Minister for Finance on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, reports by pro-government media houses indicated that he was going to be appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the senior presidential advisor on the economy.



According to Asaase Radio, the president was also going to appoint Ofori-Atta as the country’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.



In the days following the reports, a letter dated Thursday, February 15, 2024, from the Office of the President has gone viral. The letter, issued just a day after the reshuffle, reveals that Ofori-Atta has indeed been reappointed by his cousin, Akufo-Addo. This has raised concerns among many, who argue that Ofori-Atta's new role further amplifies the former finance minister's influence within the government.



The letter which was signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, confirmed that Ofori-Atta has been appointed as senior advisor and envoy on capital markets.



“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office. Please accept the President's best wishes,” part of the letter reads.



