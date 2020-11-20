General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Presidency behind Martin Amidu’s death threats – Sammy Gyamfi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the government of being responsible for numerous threats on the life of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu.



Mr. Amidu revealed in his latest statement since resigning from his position, that he has been receiving death threats.



NDC’s National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has alleged that the presidency was behind death threats on the life of Mr. Amidu.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Friday, November 20, Sammy Gyamfi, citing the death of Ahmed Suale and the alleged death threats by Kennedy Agyapong that preceded his death, explained: “the NPP government is intolerable and will go every length to cover up their dirty deals, so it’s no news to me that Martin Amidu is receiving such death threats right after his resignation”.



Although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide the former Special Prosecutor constant police protection over the death threats on his life, Sammy Gyamfi believes the President’s directive is just a cover.



“Now we all know that the president is corrupt and superintends over corruption, so if killing Martin Amidu will conceal their deeds then they will do it, hence the death threats by the government.”



NDC’s National Communications Officer called on all eligible voters to vote against the government come December 7 on at least grounds of a lackadaisical approach to fighting corruption to keep the national purse safe.











Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.