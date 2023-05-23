Preschooler dies after falling in a well in Kumasi

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A four and half year old boy, Dada Datchy has sadly passed on after falling into a well filled with water at Suame- Kotoko, a suburb of Suame in the Suame municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Mother of the child, Akua Nsobila speaking to GhanaWeb disclosed that the lifeless body of her child was discovered in the well after all hopes to locate his whereabouts was lost.



She said the child got missing on Sunday afternoon around 3pm, but all attempts to find him proved futile. The case was subsequently reported to the Suame police until the child was found dead in the well, inside a neighbour's house on Monday.



She explained: "We searched everywhere for my child since Sunday's afternoon but we couldn't find him. We reported the incident to the Suame police but to no avail. Just this morning, decided to go and fetch water from my friend's house and to my utmost shock, I found my son afloat in the water. This is a house where my child and other children used to play. There is a well in that house too, though it's not all that deep".



According to her, she shouted for help and the child was subsequently retrieved from the well, but, it was very unfortunate that he had passed on.



The land lady, Cynthia Awola who is a friend to the deceased person's mother, said she was not aware that the child had even come to the house. She sadly revealed that though she doesn't know when the child fell into the well, but, it was very shocking that people had come to fetch water from the well since Sunday's afternoon up to Monday when the body was found.



"This is something very strange to us. This well is not very deep but nobody was able to see the child inside. The very sad part of this incident is that, we all went to other places in search of my friend's child not knowing he was inside the well in my house. May God save his soul", she mourned.



Meanwhile a further source close to GhanaWeb has disclosed that the body has been buried under the supervision of the Suame police, according to the Islam' customs.