Presbyterian University, Ghana to begin a medical school

Religion of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: GNA

The Presbyterian University, Ghana, is set to begin a medical school at the Asante-Akyem campus of the University, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, President of the University has announced.



Already, the school has committed portions of its lands at Agogo for the construction and plans are advanced for the conversion of the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital into a teaching hospital as a requirement for the commencement of the medical school.



The Presbyterian University, Ghana, which recently received a charter, has five campuses namely Kumasi, Agogo, Tema, Akuapem-Akropong and Kwahu- Abetifi which is the main campus.



Prof. Oduro Owusu, who was addressing the 16th congregation of the school at Abetifi, indicated that following the new charter status, development of new programmes such as PhD in Leadership and Management, MSc In Nursing, BSc in Communication Studies and MBA in Project Development had began.



In all, 539 students made up of 270 males and 269 females graduated in various programmes including LLB.Law, BSc. Nursing and Midwifery, BSc. Information and Communication Technology, BSc. Mathematics and BSc. Agribusiness among others.



The President indicated that in line with Sustainable Financing, the Presbyterian University, Ghana had initiated discussions with the University of Qatar and Avnon Academy, Israel to establish a food security unit with the primary focus of ensuring the availability of food along the value chain for the Ghanaian economy at affordable prices whiles protecting farming interests.



“The University also intends to venture into practical farming and research into indigenous storage systems for most of our agricultural farm produce to store abundant food for price stability and consumer protection” and added that the Chief of Somsei at Afram Plains, had assured of making lands available for the project.



He expressed gratitude to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for their immense support to the University with the recent being a donation of Gh¢300,000 cedis infrastructural grant in June this year, and all other stakeholders for their continued support.



He advised the graduands to go out there to make a difference in the labour front, saying, “besides the academic work, we have instilled in you discipline, integrity, hard work and faith in God, which will ensure that you move away from the lackadaisical and business as usual attitudes which have deprived our nation of the needed quality workforce”.