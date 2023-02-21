Presbyterian God is powerful, my conscience is clear - Bryan Acheampong

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has drawn in the sovereignty of God in making the argument that he is eligible to be appointed as a minister.



Speaking during his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, who was also the Minister for National Security during the time the violence of the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election happened, said that he has been vindicated of any wrongs.



He explained that he has always known a day like this would come up when he would have to clarify his involvement in the matter.



Indicating that he has a clear conscience, he referred to the God of the Presbyterian Church to make his case.



“The Presbyterian God is a powerful one and I knew that a day would come when I’d get the opportunity to explain, and lift the veil surrounding the Ayawaso West Wuogon, and I’m grateful that I have the opportunity today.



“For those who want to believe me, I’m sure they’ve moved on, and for those who don’t want to believe me, I don’t think this will even provide the opportunity, but as long as I’ve been heard and my conscience is clear, I think I will be able to move on.



“But, secondly on the matter of me being indicted, I think that I applied to become a candidate of the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections and I was accepted, and it pre-supposes that nothing holds me from becoming a minister of state,” he said.







Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











AE/WA