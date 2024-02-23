Presbyterian College of Education appeals to government for financial clearance

Regional News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Presbyterian College of Education (PCE) at Akropong in the Eastern Region is appealing to the government for financial clearance to enable the college to recruit new staff.



Speaking at the 16th matriculation of the College, the college's principal, Rev. Dr. Nicholas Apreh Siaw, said inadequate staff as a result of the development is hampering effective teaching and learning, especially in the face of a rising student population.



He said the situation puts immense pressure on the few teachers who are

forced to take up additional tasks.



"What we need most is financial clearance to enable us to recruit teachers. About 23 teachers have retired within the past two years, and others are no more, we need to replace them because we don't have the financial clearance to replace them. The remaining teachers are forced to take up the additional tasks", he said.



According to him, the Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF), the mother body of the Principals of the Colleges of Education, has engaged the government on the issue and has received assurance that clearance would be given soon for the recruitments.



The Principal while commending the government for providing the infrastructural needs of the institution appealed for an additional school bus to aid student transportation for various activities outside of the school.



Matriculation:



The Presbyterian College of Education marked its annual matriculation ceremony with a pledge to nurture a new generation of problem solvers who will employ innovation to advance the development of society.



At the ceremony, which was held on Saturday, February 17, 2024, the College emphasised its commitment to nurturing students who will be equipped with the skills and mindset needed to tackle real-world challenges and create positive change in their communities.



Held under the theme: "Educating the Educator: The Pathways to a Successful Career", the college’s matriculation ceremony welcomed 360 students to pursue the college's programmes.



Rev Dr. Nicholas Apreh Siaw admonished the students to commit themselves to the cause of their education to enable them to attain their goals and to ensure discipline at all times by adhering to the rules and regulations set by the college.



Guest speaker at the event, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, Ivy Asantewaa Owusu charged the matriculants to strive for excellence in line with PCE's core values to serve as pathways to attain success in their respective journeys as educators.



Identifying teacher professionalism as another virtue, the regional director urged them to uphold these values as they embark on their journey.



The matriculants were also encouraged to keep pace with new concepts such as reflective practice, professional development, and practices in teacher education to become complete professionals.