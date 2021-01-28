General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presbyterian Church took away all my benefits – Reverend Frimpong Manso laments

Very Reverend Yaw Frimpong Manso, a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Very Reverend Yaw Frimpong Manso, a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has revealed that under the leadership of the Professor Emmanuel Martey, he was ostracized by the church.



In an interview with Kofi TV, Reverend Frimpong Manso decried that the church issued communique to all branches in the country, warning them not to accord him the respect and benefit of an ex-moderator.



He revealed that the church stripped him of all entitlements as a member and gave him an unfair hearing.



“They issued a statement that I should not be welcomed in a Presby church. The works I have done over the years have been scrapped and I have no entitlement. I don’t have any VVIP treatment. They treated me like a forsaken person. They sent letters everywhere as if I have been sacked from the church. They didn’t even give me chance to resign. There no truth in all they said about.”



“All the works that I did for the church including the ordaining of new pastors are not recognized by the church. I signed and ordained Reverend Martey, but he said all those things are null and void”, he lamented.



Reverend Frimpong Manso who confessed to enjoying a good life after passing through the tumultuous time, stated during those dark periods in his life, only a handful of pastors from Ghana showed him kindness.



“No leading pastor of the church ever visited or called to check on me and my family. The only person who called was Cephas Amenyo and he visited me. Apostle Opoku Onyinah and leadership of other denominations were very good to me. They visited me and encouraged me and the family. A pastor recently told me they were warned not even greet me”, he said.



It will be recalled that in 2015, Reverend Frimpong Manso announced his resignation from the PCG, citing unfair hearing and disrespect to his person and ministry.



Reverend Manso had been accused by the leadership of PCG of endorsing gays following his association with the Presbyterian Church of the United States of America which had declared its stance on the controversial topic of whether the church should bless marriages of homosexuals.



Opening up on the issue in an interview with Kofi TV, Reverend Frimpong Manso said the plot to get him out of the church included the filling of the media space with false stories about him endorsing marriages of gays and lesbians.



“What was said about [me] was unfair and sad. The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has membership here and a majority of the church people are Ghanaians and we all know it is against our values as Ghanaians to accept homosexuality. I am [a] renowned pastor and an old testament scholar who knows that marriage is between men and women, there was no way I was going to allow it.”



