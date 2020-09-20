General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Presby pastor, two others in critical condition after highway crash at Odumase

One of the vehicles involved in the crash

Three persons have sustained life-threatening wounds after a crash at Odumase on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.



The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, witnesses told Dailymailgh.com.



The three included a pastor with the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, a woman in her 40s, and another man in his 20s, medics at the Konongo Government Hospital told dailymailgh.com.



At least four vehicles were involved in the accident; a Metro Mass Transit bus, a mini cargo truck, a Toyota Stanbic, and a Toyota Scion minibusses.



Police said an abrupt stop by one of the vehicles in the middle of the road, led to the rear-end collision between all four vehicles on their lanes.



“According to eyewitnesses, the Scion bus suddenly saw a motorbike in the middle of the road, so he stopped for the motorbike to pave way for him”, Commander at the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit of the police at Konongo narrated to Dailymailgh.com.



“So fortunately about four of them sustained injuries and they were rushed to the hospital. There was heavy traffic on the highway but with the police presence we were able to tow the vehicle from the road”, he added.



The three victims were being processed to be transferred to the Koforidua Government Hospital at the time of filing this report.



Other passengers who sustained minor injuries had been treated and discharged, medics told Dailymailgh.com.





