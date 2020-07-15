General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Presby boys SHS Legon has not recorded any coronavirus case so far - School management

PRESEC old students donate coronavirus related assorted items to the school

The headmaster of the Presbyterian Boys SHS, (PRESEC) Legon, Mr David Odjidja has disclosed that the school has not recorded any COVID-19 case since the final years and the second year gold track students returned to school.



He made this assertion when a delegation of the 1980-82 sixth form year group ('80-82' ODADEAs) called upon the school to make a donation of Coronavirus related assorted items to the staff and students of the school on behalf of the year group.



The items included dustbins, Personal Protective Equipment's (PPE's), paper tissues, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers among others.



Presenting the items on behalf of the group, a representative of the old students who is also the Chief Director at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale noted that the items were meant to supplement the allocations from the government in the fight against the pandemic. He expressed the hope that the items would be put to good and proper use to protect both staff and students from contracting the virus.



The Headmaster called on the support of all stakeholders in order for the school to maintain its Covid19 free status. He also commended the old students for their continuous support to the school. He thanked the 1980-82 year group I particular for their kind gesture and called on other benevolent organizations including other year groups to extend their support to the school.

