Presby Church hails Dr. Bawumia for his 'touching' school building gift

The Coaltar District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, has expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for what they describe as a touching gesture to the Church.



The Vice President, who pledged to contribute to the Presbyterian Church's decision to build legacy centenary anniversary projects, is building a classroom block for Kwaboanta JHS in the Ayensuano District, in the Eastern Region.



Dr. Bawumia visited Kwaboanta to inspect the project which is nearing completion, and he was showered with commendations, both by the Presby Church and the community.



The Coaltar District Minister for the Presby Church, Rev. A.L. Odai, recalled how the Vice President made the pledge to build the school during the Centenary Anniversary celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery, adding that Dr. Bawumia was "touched by the Holy Spirit" to make such a touching gesture to the Church and the community.



"Mr. Vice President I want to say the children of this community are so excited about this because they need such a place for their training and we are thakful to you. Sincerely, we are grateful to you and we know that the good Lord will help you to complete to the glory of His name," Rev. A.L. Odai, told the Vice President.



The Chief of Kwaboanta, on behalf of his people, also expressed appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for his thoughtfulness and generosity to the Church and the community.



The Chief said the community is in need of educational facilities and the project by the Vice President would a long way to help them.



Before inspecting the project, Dr. Bawumia thanked the Almighty God for giving him the guidance and strength to personally undertake the project.



The Vice President also commended the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for the Church's immense contributions to the development of Ghana.