Preposterous, mischievous: Ahmed Suale's family dares Ken Agyapong over school fees claims

The family of slain Tiger Eye PI employee, Ahmed Hussein Suale, have responded to recent claims by Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, that he paid university fees for their son.



The family, via a February 1, 2023 statement available to GhanaWeb described the lawmaker's claims as preposterous and dared him to provide proof to back his claims.



"It is preposterous to hear the claim of Kennedy Agyapong’s of paying the school fees of our late brother. We are very saddened by this comments and wish to state unequivocal that Kennedy Agyapong has never paid any school fees of our late son and brother.



"We dare him to produce any evidence to that effect," the statement issued by Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu read in part.



It continued to restate the fact that it was Kennedy Agyapong's decision to show the photos of Ahmed on his TV station that led to the shooting incident that claimed his life.



"He should henceforth desist from using name of our brother for political mileage," the statement noted before concluding thus:



"We therefore call on all well-meaning Ghanaians and the entire world to treat his mischievous comments with the contempt it deserve."



What Ken said about Ahmed's fees



Agyapong revealed in an interview with Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana programme on January 31, 2023, that whiles he personally did not recall paying the said fees, his staff insisted that he did.



“When I showed the video on Net2, my workers came to me and told me, Hon don’t you know this guy? And I said no. And they were like but he was one of the guys you paid his school fees. I said I don’t remember because I always pay people’s school fees.



“He came here, he said he was going to the University and you gave him GH¢1,500," one of his staff reminded him but the MP insisted "I said I don’t remember," before his staff added, "ooo he has been coming here."



He continued that it was on the basis of that knowledge of Suale coming to his premises that he cautioned; "don’t allow him to come here, he will set us up, when you see him, beat him up. This is what I said,” he recounted.



Kennedy Agyapong added that if he is elected as president, he would make sure that Ahmed Suale's murder is thoroughly investigated in order to clear his name.



“What I will do if I’m elected president is I will encourage the police to investigate the case to the bottom to uncover everything… I wanted to tell you that if I’m elected today, whether the case is dead or not I will bring it back again to investigate,” he added.



2019 murder of Ahmed Suale remains unresolved



Ahmed Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.



The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car.



The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.







SARA



