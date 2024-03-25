'Prepare to be president': What Prof. Naana Jane said after Kwesi Ahwoi’s comments

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, responding to former Minister for Agriculture Kwesi Ahwoi's comments suggesting that Naana Jane could become president if her boss, John Mahama, does not complete his term, has emerged online.



In the video, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said, "Our prayer is that the tragedy we experienced a couple of years ago is not repeated. Of course, our prayer is that he will complete his four-year term. He will complete it with success, class, determination, honesty, and respect for the people of Ghana, and we know God has already answered our prayer. Even if he exits, we will exit with his chin up so that those of us who worked with him will be happy that we were able to play our little roles in moving our country forward.”



What Kwesi Ahwoi said



A founding member of the National Democratic Congress, Kwesi Ahwoi, caused a stir at the nomination party for Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang when he offered some advice to the running mate of John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 elections.



In words of affirmation to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang at the event, which, according to an Asaase Radio report, was held at the Ahwois' office in Labone, Kwesi Ahwoi urged her to condition herself for the role of president as ‘anything can happen’.



Kwesi Ahwoi, in a toast proposal, recounted the incidents that led to John Mahama becoming Ghana’s president in 2012, urging Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to prepare herself to step in if such a situation arises again.



“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time, but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama. Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared, as your motto says; anything can happen, and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” Kwesi Ahwoi said in a video that has since gone viral.



However, in a statement on March 24, 2024, Kwesi Ahwoi apologised to Mahama for his controversial comments.



He disclosed that he misspoke and that the comments had been taken the wrong way.



"Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term," his statement read in part.



He subsequently apologised to Mahama, Naana Jane, and the NDC before rallying the faithful to do whatever it takes to win power in December 2024.





NAY/OGB