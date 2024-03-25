'Prepare to be president': Prof. Naana Jane corrected my erroneous comment on the spot - Kwesi Ahwoi admits

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Former Minister for Agriculture, Kwesi Ahwoi, has admitted that he goofed in comments made at an event to celebrate National Democratic Congress (NDC), vice presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



His comments which suggested that Naana Jane could become president if her boss, John Mahama does not complete his term, were met with critical reactions online.



He disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday (March 24, 2024) that he misspoke but also that the comments had been taken the wrong way.



"Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term," his statement read in part.



He subsequently apologised to Mahama, Naana Jane and the NDC before rallying the faithful to do all or takes to win power come December 2024.



Kwesi Ahwoi writes:



I have taken notice of the unfortunate controversy that has arisen as a result of a comment I made at a reception organized last Thursday by the Churchstreet group of NDC faithfuls for Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate to our esteemed flagbearer, H.E. John Dramani Mahama.



I sincerely regret the wrong impression that my comment has created. Indeed, it was not my intention, and never will it be my intention to pray that H.E. John Mahama does not serve his full four-year term when he wins the 2024 general elections.



I concede that I misspoke on the occasion. I accept the criticisms in good faith, even though some of the criticisms arise out of a deliberate misrepresentation of my statement.



Indeed, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in response to my toast, pointed out the erroneous impression created by my statement and was categorical in asserting that she was certain that H.E. John Mahama will win the 2024 general elections and serve his full four-year term.



It is unfortunate that my statement appears to have taken the shine off what was otherwise a cheerful and light-hearted occasion.



I hereby render an unreserved and unqualified apology to H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the leadership and rank and file of the great NDC.



Comrades and friends, let us put this unfortunate incident behind us and unite behind our flag-bearer, the visionary Nation Builder, to rescue our beloved country in the December 2024 elections.



SIGNED.

Kwesi Ahwoi