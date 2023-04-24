Prepare for a legal showdown - Informer Newspaper Editor to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng

General News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Informer newspaper has threatened to sue former chair of the disbanded Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), former minister of environment, science, technology, and innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong for citing him in his report on the fight against illegal mining.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng made a damning revelation about the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, in his bombshell ‘galamsey’ report for assembling a group of journalists at the Forest Hotel in Dodowa to “discuss a strategy to bring me Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng down”.



“He further informed my friend to watch out for headlines in some newspapers in the days following the meeting,” Prof Frimpong-Boateng wrote in his report on the fight against illegal mining.



The report, sighted by Happyghana.com, is dated March 19, 2021.



The former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said true to the words of the journalist, on Monday, February 10, 2020, The Informer newspaper, whose editor was said to have been part of the meeting, had a banner headline: ‘Stolen Excavators Brouhaha. . .Akufo-Addo sacks Frimpong Boateng. . .For Soiling Image of Govt’.



Reacting to the report on the Happy Morning Show (HMS) with Samuel Eshun accused Editor of the Informer newspaper Andy Kankam said if it turns out that he [Prof Frimpong Boateng] is the author of the report, “he should be prepared for a legal showdown”.



“I’m not part of the meeting Prof is talking about, I just came out from a meeting with my lawyers, we are following the appropriate steps, if it turns out that he [Prof Frimpong Boateng] is the author of the report, “he should be prepared for a legal showdown”.



He added that “You can touch me because I don’t have money but don’t touch what I’m left with, that one I will fight you with the last drop of my blood.

I have nothing personal about you [Prof Boateng] I was only discharging my civic responsibilities in that newspaper publication.”



The scientist cites Mr Oppong-Nkrumah as one of the ministers who abandoned the IMCIM despite being members.



“It must be noted that Mr Oppong Nkrumah, as Minister for Information, was a member of the IMCIM and he never called me to find out what I knew about ‘missing excavators’ but he found it worthwhile to magnify it in press and also present the falsehood before Cabinet for reasons best known to him and his co-conspirators.



“If Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah and the likes of him have presidential ambitions, they should pursue it on merit and not attempt to destroy a hard working patriot, whose only ambition is work to achieve a Ghana Beyond Aid.”