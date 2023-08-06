Premix fuel administrator confident of victory in NPP primaries after submitting forms

Politics of Sunday, 6 August 2023

Source: Michael Oberteye

Engineer and administrator for the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrokwa Asare, is confident of victory in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The aspiring parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the ruling government submitted his forms to the Constituency executives of the party in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region on Friday, August 04, 2023, which was received by the secretary on behalf of the chairman.

Satisfied with the level of acceptance of his message by delegates, a highly confident Abrokwa said his works in the Constituency were available for all to see.



The aspirant told journalists as he filed his nomination form at the Constituency office that he was confident of winning the primaries to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections as he was the first candidate to file his nomination form.



The ceremony drew a large crowd of fans who lined the streets to exhibit their unwavering support and faith in Abrokwa.



The enthusiastic crowd dressed in party colours, cheered on in a show of their support for the contender and the NPP’s vision for the Asuogyaman Constituency.

At a mini rally at Atimpoku, the aspirant sold his vision of creating jobs and opportunities, inclusivity, development, and advancement to delegates and the Constituents which was well received by party members.



Identifying notable challenges within the Constituency in areas such as job creation, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, etc. Mr. Abrokwa stressed that electing him to lead the party into next year’s parliamentary elections is inevitable for the constituency’s progress.



The entrepreneur outlining his vision said, “We stand for change, we stand for a new energy, we want to change the narrative of Asuogyaman when I’m given the mandate.”



Highlighting job creation as one of his priorities if given the nod, the lawmaker hopeful furthered: “One of the key things that I seek to do would be job creation, we want to create a convenient environment for businesses to develop.”



According to him, empowering farmers, building warehouses and providing irrigation facilities for them would add to their overall output.



He outlined some interventions undertaken by his NABROK Foundation which include skills development, and creating employment opportunities for the youth, among others, adding that receiving the nod would accord him further leverage to pursue his developmental agenda for the constituency.



