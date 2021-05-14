Pregnant women urged to patronize antenatal and postnatal services

Health News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs. Hilda Osei Agyei, Public Health Nurse in Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region, has advised women to schedule antenatal appointments as soon as pregnancy is confirmed.



She said the antenatal appointment would allow midwives and other health care officials help pregnant women and their babies to stay healthy.



It would also help identify any potential health risk for prevention or reduction.



Mrs. Agyei made the call during the launch of this year's Child Health Promotion Week at Mofram in the Asene Manso Akroso District.



The event was on the theme, "Sustaining child health service amid COVID-19 pandemic."



Mrs. Agyei urged mothers to also take into consideration postnatal care right after birth, cautioning that, those who refuse postnatal care exposed themselves and their babies to potential health hazards.



She said the period for postnatal care services was very critical for both babies and mothers.



The child health promotion week was instituted by the Ministry of Health in May 2004. The 2021 celebration which started on 10th May is expected to end on 14th May 2021.



As parts of activities marking the week, health officials in the District embarked on routine immunization, nutrition counselling and food demonstration, and growth monitoring and birth registration.



Mr. Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah, the District Health Director said the launch was supported by Zipline Ghana and the National Blood Service.



He also urged people to continue observing health safety protocols against COVID-19 by frequently washing their hands with soap under running water, wearing nose masks and sanitizing their hands.