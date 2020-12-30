General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: The Herald

Pregnant woman survives gory accident, two others feared dead

Eight other victims are said to be in critical conditions

A gory accident which occurred between the Ho to Asikuma junction road in the Volta region has claimed 2 unconfirmed lives while injuring many.



The accident which occurred in the afternoon of December 29, 2020, involved a 15-seater minibus with registration number GS 7119-18.



The bus is believed to have burst a tyre and in the process lost control of the wheel and somersaulted severally and landed in the nearby bush.



Among the injured was a pregnant woman with three counted unconscious.



According to an eye-witness, Mr. Isaac Laryea who spoke to The Herald Oniline.Com, one of the victims suffered a mutilated leg.



Mr. Laryea who said he helped in the mission to rescue the victims, recalled seeing people with opened skulls and a middle-aged woman who had a deep cut on the forehead as well.



The vehicle which is said to be Accra- bound saw the driver escaping unhurt.



Eight of the victims are said to be in critical conditions.

