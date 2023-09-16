Pregnant woman narrates how she sells her urine to close friend to 'scam' her boyfriends

General News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Day in, day out strange things and ridiculous stories are told but this particular one is perhaps one of the most outrageous stories one will ever come across.



This is the story of a pregnant woman who sells her urine to her close friend to deceive her sexual partners with pregnancies.



According to the woman who disclosed her dealings to TV3 on condition of anonymity, she is forced to engage in this trade due to financial constraints as the father of her unborn child is unwilling to take responsibility.



The pregnant woman, through her narration added that, her close friend borrows her urine to inform her lovers of a fake pregnancy, take money for an abortion and share the booty with her.



“My confession is one that I’m not really proud of. I know it’s nothing to write home but I found myself in desperate times so, I allowed to so something I didn’t want to do. So, here I was, I got intimate with a man and it led to an unexpected pregnancy but this man didn’t want to take responsibility. So, as young as I am, I had to struggle with the thoughts of raising an unborn child when I’m financially unstable. So, in a conversation with one of my close friends, she told me that she has a sugar daddy who is quite stingy but gets generous whenever they have sex.



“So, she suggested that I sell my urine to her so that she could use for a pregnancy test to get money out of him for an abortion. And he happening to be a married man, did not like the idea so our plan went well. She came to me and was telling me how everything went and just then, the man sent her GH¢5000 to abort the baby and she gave me my share; GH¢500 adding that it was a tip and the beginning of a business,” the pregnant woman narrated.



She also added, “Now, when I got the money, truth be told, I did feel guilty but because I was need of the money, I took it which was against my principles and morals as a person. Now, she has been doing that several other men. She has intercourse with them and she will my urine to pin a fake pregnancy, they will give her money for an abortion and she will give me my share and we’ve been at it for months."



“Now, I feel so so guilty. It’s weighing me down. I know it’s not right but I can’t help it, I keep doing it. I know I’m duping people; I know I’m deceiving people but I need the money and every time I look at my belly, and think of the unborn child in me, I just feel like I have disappointed him or her because even before he or she came into this world, the means I’m using to raise him or her is wrong,” she concluded.BAJ/KPE