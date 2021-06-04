Pregnant woman allegedly commits suicide

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A pregnant woman has allegedly committed suicide at Asuaba in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.



The pregnant woman, Yaaba reportedly drunk poison to take her life.



Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening reported that the woman is suspected to have taken her own life after the husband told her he was not responsible for the pregnancy and that he was going in for another woman.



It is also alleged that she had asked for money for her upkeep from her mother-in-law who refused to give her the money on grounds that Yaaba had threatened to abort the pregnancy.



According to Prince, the mother-in-law was the one taking care of her but on Wednesday evening she asked for money to buy medicine because she was unwell.



But was denied because the mother-in-law suspected she was going to buy medicine to terminate the pregnancy as she had threatened.



Yaaba then left her in-law’s residence for the husband’s residence, however, she fell on the way and bleed profusely.



Some residents rushed her to the hospital but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



Prince said the circumstances leading to her death have been tied to the threats by the husband that he was going in for another wife as well as the refusal by her mother-in-law to give her money.



Meanwhile, the Police have deposited the body at the morgue awaiting autopsy.