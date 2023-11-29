You are here: HomeNews2023 11 29Article 1889630

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Pregnant woman, 5 others crushed to death in Sunyani crash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The cause of the accident is not readily known The cause of the accident is not readily known

Six people have been crushed to death on the Sunyani-Drobo road, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported on Facebook.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and an Opel Astra.

The post on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, said: "Fire Service rescuers from the Berekum Fire Station bravely responded at 1132 hours to a devastating accident involving an Opel Astra cab (GT 5597-12) and a Toyota Corolla car (AS 150-22).”

"The collision which occurred on the Sunyani-Drobo Road in the Bono Region claimed 6 lives on the spot, including a pregnant woman.”

“The cause of the accident is not readily known.

“The two cars collided head-on and veered off the road into a nearby bush causing severe damages to both cars.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment