Pregnant woman, 3 others involved in accident on Bibiani-Anhweaso road

Four persons, including a pregnant woman, have been involved in a fatal accident along the Bibiani-Anhweaso road.



The four have suffered various degrees of injuries and have been sent to the Bibiani government hospital for medical attention.



The incident involved a sprinter bus with the registration number GS 7077-20, carrying passengers returning from Kumasi to Sehwi Wiawso in the Western North Region on Wednesday, August 29, 2023.



According to a report from myjoyonline.com, the accident occurred when the sprinter bus collided head-on with a private car (saloon car) registered as GS 8020-19. This incident occurred at the Kwamekrom WAPCO filling station along the Bibiani-Anhweaso road.



Eyewitnesses revealed that the sprinter bus was travelling at a high speed and was unable to avoid the private car, which was departing from the filling station and merging onto the main road.



“I’ll blame the private car driver for the accident, he was coming from WAPCO, and he had a fault, the sprinter bus was also coming from Kumasi and all I saw was a collision which threw the sprinter bus into the bush, and there was a pregnant woman in there and some other children, so they were all injured,” an eyewitness narrated.



Another bystander also explained that the sprinter bus was driving at a higher speed which made stopping very difficult for the driver.



“There was a lot of speed, I think the speed was more than 100km/h, he tried stopping but he failed.



“We are even grateful to God that today isn’t Friday because if it were, a lot of damage would’ve been caused due to the numerous people on the road,” he said.



A victim who was on board the bus recounted her experience.



“All I saw was a car coming from the left side of the road, a black car which immediately passed in front of our car, I just saw our car lifted and it fell back somewhere.



“I was asleep, so everything happened so everything looked like a dream, so if you ask the eyewitnesses and they say the same thing then that’s what happened,” a female victim said.



