Pregnant woman, 2 others die in tricycle-truck collision

Regional News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A tricycle carrying passengers, including a pregnant woman, collided with a tipper truck, resulting in three fatalities and six injuries in Akomadan, the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred on the Akomadan-Konkoma road around 6 pm on Thursday, February 29.



The tricycle, transporting various artisans, was en route to Akomadan township when it collided head-on with the tipper truck, which was carrying sand on a narrow stretch of the road.



Elijah Mamoa, Offinso North District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed the details, citinewsonline.com reports.



“It was a crash between a tipper truck and a tricycle. The tipper truck was returning to their base, where they harvest sand and the tricycle was also returning to Akomadan, where it was carrying people before the head-on collision occurred," Elijah Mamoa stated.



