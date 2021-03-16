General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pregnant girl storms UG, publicly harasses estranged boyfriend over refusal to take responsibility

play videoThe furious lady accosted her estranged boyfriend at the UG campus

A moment of drama on the campus of the University of Ghana has found its way to social media.



In a video currently making rounds on social media, a young lady is said to have stormed the university campus to confront her estranged boyfriend for reneging on his responsibilities.



In the said video sighted by GhanaWeb, the furious young lady is seen accosting her student boyfriend who seemed to have been taken by surprise.



The confrontation gets intense with the lady urging her boyfriend to hit her and the baby.



"Hit me and hit the baby as well... hit me now"! she exclaimed.



Despite being able to verify from the video its exact location, GhanaWeb is yet to establish exactly when the incident took place.



