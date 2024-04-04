Predicting election 2024 is 'risky' - Owusu-Bempah says things changing in the spiritual realm

Politics of Thursday, 4 April 2024

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has emphasised the need for anyone seeking to predict the outcome of the 2024 general election to be excessively cautious.



According to him, the election which will be decided spiritually is currently shrouded in uncertainty, therefore, any attempt at prophesying the outcome will most likely turn out differently.



“As I speak to you, what has made Ghana’s election in 2024 scary is that whoever would boldly assert that a certain individual is the destined winner should be very careful because things keep changing...,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM in an interview on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



He emphasised that the upcoming election is more of a spiritual battle than a physical one and that the candidate with the strongest spiritual backing will emerge as a winner.



“There is a fight in the spiritual realm, so whoever wins the spiritual battle will ascend the presidency. So if you get someone who is spiritually strong or a coach who can guide you spiritually, you will definitely emerge victorious,” he stated.



Owusu-Bempah's statement comes a few days after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited his church during the Easter season.



During the vice president’s visit, he gave Dr Bawumia a special chair to sit on, after which he said a prayer over him.



"Nobody understands what I have done; only heavens do. God bless you. You're a good man, and you have a good heart," the preacher said.



His statement and actions have largely been interpreted as a crowning moment for Dr. Bawumia, however according to Owusu-Bempah, there was nothing symbolic about his gesture.



In his interview with Okay FM, the prophet clarified that he only gave Dr Bawumia a chair while he offered the prayers because he was tired from his engagements during the Easter festivities.







