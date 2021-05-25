Preachers must emphasize on why corruption is ungodly - Murtala Mohammed

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Deputy Minister for Information Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has stated that the only way to improve the living standards of Ghanaians is to get rid of corruption.



Speaking at the First sitting of the second meeting of the 8th parliament on May 25, 2021, on the floor of parliament the Member of Parliament for Nantonhas advocated for the need to have preachers emphasize why corruption is ungodly since Ghana claims to be a religious country.



“It is estimated that for us to be able to improve the living condition of our people and create the needed job that can take care of the unemployment of our people is that, the continent collectively invest about $130 to $170 billion annually in infrastructure development, particularly physical infrastructure. Now it is not the fact that we are not investing, but what is affecting these investments is that canker, that beast out there and that beast is corruption,”



“There is corruption in every fabric of the African society unfortunately and sadly and since Ghana is a member of that collective continent of Africa, we will not deny that there is corruption in every fabric of our society. Mr Speaker, I can’t even tell whether we wouldn’t have that element of corruption in this house. If we all agree that there is corruption in every fabric of our society and every single insulated, then it’s time to reason that we may find faces of that corruption even in this august house,” he said.



He noted that a collective effort must be made to fight corruption in every aspect to create an enabling environment for jobs.



“We need collective effort as a people to fight this and my appeal is that since we seem to be more religious than even religious people in Africa and in this country, I think that our religious leaders have moral duty and responsibility, that in their preaching’s in the churches and in the mosque and in the synagogues and in the shrines, they need to emphasize that the issue of corruption is ungodly, the issue of fighting corruption is a moral duty and that we must all collectively fight it. Because if we do not do that, we will have investment every single year, that is supposed to create the needed jobs, those jobs will not be created because someone somewhere, is taking what otherwise would have been given to create that job.” He stated.