Preach more against immorality in the Church - Pastor urges Church leaders

Religion of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Pastor Emmanuel Odoom, an associate pastor of Victory Outreach Church based in Kumasi has urged all Christian leaders not to support immorality in the church.



Giving a sermon at his resident church on Sunday 25, 2021 in Kumasi, he addressed on the issue of sexual immorality which has become a cankerworm retarding the spiritual growth of most Christians of today.



It's gradually draining the stability of the Kingdom business.



Pastor Odoom stated that churches who speak less or nothing about immorality are not helping the youth of today.



As well as its making the people become more proud and comfortable in practicing their sinful acts.



Citing an example; he mentioned how some churches accept polygamy which the Word of God does not approve.



Also, on how some churches overlook the acts of premarital sexual affairs, adultery, gambling in the life of some of their members.



"This is one of the reasons why most Christians are perishing today. This is because some churches fail to rebuke their members from practising immorality. Which encourages them to do more", he stressed.



Pastor Odoom further concluded that it's very important that true salvation messages be preached and that, the focus shouldn't always be centred on prophecy making and prosperity sermons.