General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: GH Base

'Prayers alone will not make you excel in 2021' – Rev Isaac Frimpong to Christians

play videoRev Isaac Frimpong is the head pastor at the Christ Empowering Ministry fame

Yesterday, 31st December, 20202 was once again the cross overnight for almost every church in Ghana.



On every 31st night, we hear loud noises from the churches with various prosperity gospels preached and numerous incomprehensible New Year resolutions passed.



Some clergymen even lead the congregation to recite certain things that even the individual worshipers may not believe in.



All manner of activities is done by the churches on 31st nights.



These include but not limited to financial seed sowing, baptism of new members, exorcism, prosperity prophecies, marital prophecies, breakthroughs, and many more.



It’s at the back of this that Rev Isaac Frimpong of Christ Empowering Ministry fame has advised Christians especially those who made it to the various 31st December Watch Night that prayers alone will not make them excel in 2021.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.