Pray for us so we can be good leaders - Bawumia to christians

Politics of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Christians to keep praying for Ghana.



He asked them to pray for the leaders so they would be able to discharge their duties in a manner that will promote good governance.



Aside from that, he asked them to also pray for the country so it maintains the peace and stability Ghanaians have enjoyed over the years.



He made the appeal when he and some senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) worshipped at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese of Accra for service.



He later wrote on his Facebook page saying: “As Christians worldwide commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ today, I, together with officials from government and the New Patriotic Party joined the clergy and congregants of the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Anglican Diocese of Accra for service."



"I urged the church to continue to pray for Ghana and its leaders for good governance and also keep on living in peace with all regardless of our diverse religious beliefs."



"Happy Easter. Let’s stay safe,” his post read.