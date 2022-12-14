'Pray for the NDC' - Presidential saffer reacts to brewing infighting

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has called for prayers to help save the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from destruction.



He holds that with current ongoings in the party relative to public disagreements between top members, the party could cease to exist by 2024 by the time the next General Elections are held.



"Pray for the NDC," he tweeted on December 13, adding: "If care is NOT taken, they will kill themselves and destroy the party before 2024."



The main opposition party has been hit by disagreements from the just ended National Youth Organizer election that produced Geroge Opare Addo as winner over Brogya Genfi.



Opare Addo, alias Pablo, since hi victory has gone on a tirade against the NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George.



The two top part members supported Brogya Genfi against Pablo.



Genfi has protested the outcome of the vote and the process used.



There is also a continuing media war between current General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



The two are the frontrunners in the upcoming National Executives election slated for December 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



