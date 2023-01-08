Pray for God to give Ghana the government we need - Asiedu Nketiah as NDC goes to church

Politics of Sunday, 8 January 2023

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has urged Ghanaians to pray for God to give the country the president needed to take the country to the next level.



He noted that God has given mankind the power to make choices which come with their own consequences and as such the country must be wary of making a wrong choice at the 2024 polls.



Speaking at the Perez Chapel on January 8, 2023, when the newly elected NDC party executives visited the church for thanksgiving, Asiedu Nketiah asked the church not to pray for NDC to come to power but rather ask God to for “the government that we need.”



“Pray not for the NDC to come to power but pray for this country so that we get the government that we need. God has given us choices so we have control of what we choose but our choices come along with consequences,” he said.



He went ahead to explain, “God has not given us the power to determine the consequences of our bad choices. So there are times where you make a bad choice, you must suffer the bad consequences and that is where people say you get the government you deserve.”



“We are praying that the Lord will give Ghana the government we need not the government that we deserve because of our wrong choices,” the NDC National Chairman stated.



