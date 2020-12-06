General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Pray for Ghana - Akufo-Addo to Christians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has requested the Christian community to dedicate Sunday’s church service to pray for peaceful elections as the nation heads to the polls on Monday December 7.



A statement signed and issued by Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of information on Saturday, said the request was in line with the President’s belief that despite all the necessary arrangements put in place, it's the Lord that grants peaceful polls.



It said the President reaffirmed his belief that the battle is still the Lord’s.



More than 17 million voters will vote on Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and 275 parliamentarians.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.