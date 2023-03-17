Pray, encourage traders at Kejetia for their losses - DCE of Sekyere Kumawu

Regional News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

While expressing condolences to traders at Kumasi Kejetia market who lost their properties worth millions of Ghana cedis to fire, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sekyere Kumawu, Samuel Addai Agyekum is charging Ghanaians to offer prayers and support to the victims.



While appealing for finances to enable the traders to revive their businesses, the DCE urged Ghanaians, especially politicians, to choose their dictions carefully.



“The development is sad and unfortunate. It's not time for a blame game as a politician. All we need to do is to offer our help to our brothers and sisters grieving. Banks and financial institutions can also help by giving soft loans to them



“This should be a matter of concern to us, especially the NPP and NDC. Let's take politics out and discuss it dispassionately, Samuel Addai Agyekum pointed out when he spoke on the Kumasi-based Otec FM afternoon political talk show.



Sekyere Kumawu DCE appealed to authorities to put necessary measures in place to check future occurrences.



The fire outbreak that occurred at the New Kejetia in Kumasi also affected some key areas like Morocco, a popular area where shoe sellers are known to ply their businesses, Ashtown, and, other parts of Kejetia.



The first and second floors of the market went into flames late Wednesday, (16th March 2022) destroying some shops.



The National Disaster Management Organization says there is no record yet of injuries and casualties.



Meanwhile, the Kejetia Market in Kumasi has been shut temporarily for an assessment of the extent of damage caused to the facility on Wednesday.